Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – On Tuesday, heights will rise across the tri-state area as a ridge builds over the region. This is expected to reduce the coverage of afternoon thunderstorms, with just isolated to scattered activity expected. Warmer temperatures are likely as well, given the lack of convection. Expect high temperatures to reach the lower to mid-90s for most of the area away from the immediate coast. A shortwave will be traveling around the base of the trough to our north, which means our NE counties will get clipped with relatively higher PoPs, due to better forcing of ascent, Wednesday afternoon. Heavy rainfall isn`t expected. Expect daytime highs generally in the mid-90s away from the Coast with overnight lows in the low 70s. In the long term, the trough mentioned above amplifies over the eastern seaboard this weekend which will allow a summertime cold front to dive south across the area on Saturday. This front will bring higher rain chances Friday and Saturday, while also temporarily dropping high temps into the mid to upper 80s for most of the area Saturday and Sunday. An amplified ridge moves in behind the cold front potentially leading to a prolonged period of hot and dry weather. Otherwise, expect daytime highs to generally be in the low to mid-90s with overnight lows generally in the low to mid-70s.

