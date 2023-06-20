Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A nice break on our Tuesday from the rain, I wish I could tell you that was going to last. The trough boundary that shifted to our south on Monday will slowly return north from Wednesday through Friday. With a cut-off upper low stuck to our north rain chances will once again be high. There will still be breaks in the rain so some opportunity for outdoor time but high rain chances nonetheless. Keep the storm track 13 app handy if you’re heading outdoors during any breaks in the rain.

Tonight as the boundary lifts north showers and storms could develop offshore and slowly work onshore into the morning hours Wednesday. Wednesday storms along the coast should fade and popup storms will be fairly widespread during the afternoon hours. This will bring the rain chance back to 60 to 80%. That will also be true for Thursday and Friday as the boundary will remain over the area. Storms that move over the same areas (training) can cause flash flooding and that is the main concern but a strong to severe storm will also be possible. Severe weather is not expected to be widespread so the threat overall is low.

The sliver-lining here is as we move into the weekend the boundary should lose some support and we should see the activity a bit more scattered. It’s possible that this pattern starts to break down by the middle of next week but we will need to wait and see on that before we get too excited.