PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The Panhandle is expecting just minor impacts from what was Hurricane Ian and is now Tropical Storm Ian. High waves, windy weather, and high fire danger are the main issues across the area. Rainfall is no longer in the forecast from this storm system.

The highest winds are expected to be along the coast with 20-30 mph there and gusts up to 40 mph will be possible locally across the area.

With the dry conditions, high fire danger will be present with the breezy conditions. Please do not burn outdoors if possible over the coming days.

