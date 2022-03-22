Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Expecting a squall line to approach the area. Timing for this system remains delayed with SE AL and the western FL Panhandle seeing storms arrive between 1 AM-5 AM CT. For areas along and east of the Chattahoochee and Apalachicola Rivers to as far west as Thomasville and Tallahassee, storms should arrive between 5 AM-10 AM ET and for all areas east of the aforementioned places, from roughly Tifton to Valdosta down in the SE Big Bend storms should arrive after 10 AM tomorrow. Initial thinking is that the storm will arrive in an organized fashion promoting damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, and small hail. Storm mode is generally expected to have some sort of linear nature to it throughout the event unless we get precipitation popping out ahead of it. The same concerns that the night shift had in terms of instability are still realized here. Tomorrow the environment supports severe weather, but the limiting factor may be CAPE in terms of severity. If clouds stay thick and do not allow the surface to destabilize. Instability and shear wanes late in the day and after sunset which will significantly decrease the severe risk in our area. The entire system slows down to allow another slug of moisture to advect in Wednesday night and Thursday in the form of continued showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video