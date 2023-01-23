Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A cool day for our Monday with a stable air mass, and clear skies though the overnight should allow for maximum cooling. Patchy frost will be possible for most into Tuesday morning. Tuesday will also be a cool day with temps only getting into the 60s for highs. Tuesday night our temps will not drop but rise to the mid-60s overnight to near 70 as a strong cold front will approach the area. In the early morning hours of Wednesday, strong storms will be progressing into the panhandle. These storms will be capable of producing strong winds and isolated tornadoes. Into the afternoon hours Wednesday storms should be moving out and cooler dry air will be moving in this should settle us down for the rest of the week. As we get to the end of the week and into next week we will be watching for a much colder pattern to emerge. This is something that is just in the believable range so for now just something to watch.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video