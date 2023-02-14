Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Nice weather continues for our Wednesday but a cold front looms for Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has parts of the area at a slight risk for severe weather on Thursday. This is the worse case as of right now the dynamics for severe weather will be there but storms will be weak or weakening thanks to the lack of instability, the timing of storms, and the lack of force accent from the front. Wednesday temps will rise into the 70s and the wind will still be in place out of the southeast. Thursday clouds will be around most of the day but rain will hold off until the late evening hours or overnight. The cold front will work through in the overnight at most we will see half an inch of rain some might see very little as far as rainfall totals go. Rain showers could linger into Friday morning but all rain should be exiting the area by 8 to 9 am CST. Friday will be much cooler and Friday night we could even see a light Freeze. As quick as the cold air comes in will be as fast as it moves out after a cool breezy day Saturday we will warm back up quickly for Sunday. Next week should mostly feature the southeast ridge this should have temps above average and right now is looking mostly dry.

