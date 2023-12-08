Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A strong cold front will swing through the area Sunday morning showers and storms are possible along and ahead of the front. Sharply colder conditions will follow the front closely.

Friday night a few showers around mostly in the western half of the panhandle this will likely hold true through our Saturday as well. Temps only falling down to around 60 for Friday night. The wind will shift to the southeast overnight and stay there through Saturday. Showers and storms are possible anywhere across the panhandle on Saturday but the best chance of rain should remain in the western half of the panhandle from Walton County and farther to the west. Rain chances are around 40% for the day Saturday and increase to 70% by Saturday night. Sunday morning the cold front works in with showers/storms popping up ahead of the front. How many storms form ahead of the front will impact how much rain falls but totals for most should be in the 1-3″ area with some areas picking up less/more. Temps crash to the low 30s Sunday night into Monday morning with a stiff wind out of the northwest it will feel cold Monday morning.

Next week looks cooler than average all week with clouds building through the week. The next storm system is to time out around next Friday.