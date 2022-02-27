PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Unorganized moisture and cloud cover push east over the region tonight, with unlikely but possible chances for showers.

The forecast will stay generally the same waking up Monday morning, with clouds overhead and a few sprinkles possible towards areas near the Apalachicola River.

Because of the mix of northerly flow and persistent cloud cover Monday, we’re expecting temperatures to only warm into the mid 60’s Monday afternoon.

Tuesday through Sunday the region will begin a gradual warming pattern, with high temperatures reaching the 80s inland by Thursday.

Slight moisture will be felt in the form of humidity next weekend, but shower chances are obsolete at this point.