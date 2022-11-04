Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A front will be working into our west through the day tomorrow. Ahead of the front winds will pick up late tonight and into the morning hours tomorrow. As the front works in it will be coming up against dry air and getting pushed back with a building ridge to our east. The front might have just enough moisture to allow for a few showers to sneak into the western half of the panhandle in the afternoon. The front washes out on Sunday but with the heating of the day, an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon as a pop-up type of activity is possible. With the rain chances being limited you will need to get lucky to win the rain lotto at just 20% for both Saturday and Sunday. Next week a sub/non-tropical low will develop out of a sharp trough to the east of the peninsula of Florida. The development of the low and where it tracks is very uncertain as it could end up anywhere from the central Gulf to the Carolinas by the middle of next week. The question for us will be if the system can stretch out and make it to the Gulf then we can get rain if the system stays to our east then we will be on the dry side of the system and the rain chances will be near zero. The lack of confidence in how this will evolve is causing the rain chances to remain low for Wednesday and Thursday of next week around 30% or less.

