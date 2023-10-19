Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A front is on the way a few actually. Unfortunately, the rain will not add up to much with the front, and the air-mass change is minimal. This means do not expect to see much rain and don’t expect cooler air with the front. We should be on track for more of the same if not slightly warmer weather than we have had over the last bit. A dry pattern with the only real shot of rain coming Friday and potential next weekend after the one coming. Fire Danger will be a concern for some time to come.

Tonight temps will be warmer with some clouds around, we could even see some fog develop across the area. Temps will only fall down into the low 60s and upper 50s thanks to higher dew points. Friday will be warmer with highs near 80 and partly cloudy conditions. A shower or storm from the morning hours to the middle of the afternoon is possible but rain coverage overall will be on the low side so rain chances are only 20-30%. Saturday will be a dry but breezy day with lower dew points a fire weather watch is possible on Saturday with the breezy conditions. Sunday to Tuesday will be very seasonable and sunny so enjoy the weather. Temps will top around 80 and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Wednesday a backdoor front could bring a shower with it. It will cool us down a few degrees but again not much change overall in the temps. A big front could be on the way at the end of next week but so far the models have the front stalling off to the west before slowly trickling through next weekend. We will watch to see how things trend for the long range.