PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re off to a much warmer start to the day with temperatures up about 15-25 degrees compared to yesterday due to cloud cover and winds out of the south bringing in warm and moist air from the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-upper 70s today before a cold front arrives around dinnertime through the evening.

Scattered showers and storms are likely through Friday night. Isolated severe storms are possible in which the main concern is going to be strong, damaging winds. However, spin-up tornadoes may also form. Stay weather aware throughout the afternoon, evening and night Friday.

Lingering, isolated showers are in the forecast for Saturday. Moisture on the backside of this cold front will take a little longer to clear out which is why we’re keeping that rain chance in the forecast. It will also be mostly cloudy. Rainfall totals are forecast to range from 0.5-1.5 inches by the end of day Saturday.

The bigger story this weekend will be the temperature forecast. High temperatures will struggle to break out of the 50s Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will be drier with some sunshine, but sunnier conditions are expected to occur more early next week. A slight trend upwards will also occur next week, but temperatures are still forecast to be cooler than normal.