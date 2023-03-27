Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Rain and storms have been around the FL/ AL border for the last two days. They are now finally moving south, although they are moving slowly. With a front coming through Tuesday, we will clear out the moisture but the late afternoon hours. The slow movement of the front and the potential for storms to be along the front through the night has concern for flash flooding. Locally areas could see well over 4 inches of rain maybe more. There will be several areas that don’t pick up much, the forgotten coast for example might be forgotten this time around. A few areas will see too much rain and other areas will see very little. Along with the storms tonight, coastal areas will likely see fog development as well. Severe risk is low with the main concern being hail and winds out of these storms. The flash flood threat has already been addressed a low risk of tornados is there as well. The tornado risk is a secondary risk as the threat overall will be around 2%. Still, any time tornadoes are possible it is best to stay weather aware.

Wednesday some clouds could stick around but a cool and mostly dry day is expected. Lower dew points and cooler temps will only be brief. Thursday we start to warm up and the dew points will start to rise. This trend continues for Friday as well with breezy conditions expected. The same setup with a stalled boundary this past weekend looks like it might attempt to set up again this coming weekend. We will work on that this week.

Stay weather-aware tonight and tomorrow then enjoy the nice weather Wednesday through Friday.