Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A day of storms that many will not forget. We had widespread hail reports up to 2″, there was a recorded wind gust at 76 mph and we had several confirmed tornadoes across the area. The good news first is that tonight we should be rain free some popup storms are possible early tomorrow along the forgotten coast but I believe much of Friday will be dry. There is a chance for pop-up storms Friday but it will be dependent on storms over the gulf and how unstable we can get the air by Friday afternoon. A front cleared us Friday night but hot on its heels is another storm system that is likely to bring more showers and storms by Saturday afternoon. It’s possible that we have to worry about severe storms again, this will be again just a timing and instability question again. All modes of severe weather are possible but there is so much in question here the SPC (Storm Prediction Center) has the area only in a low risk for now. We should have more confidence in how things will play out by Friday evening. Sunday the front clears us early showers will be around in the morning but we should clear out in the afternoon as dry air settles in. Next week the weather looks beautiful.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video