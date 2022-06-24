Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The crazy hot weather looks like it is over for a while. This is all thanks to a pattern change that will bring a trough across the east and build a ridge in the west. This means that we should see a return to our typical summer pattern. A few days here and there will feature more moisture but we could sneak a few dry days as well. All things that are typical for the summer here. The topics are looking active again as well with 94 L way out in the Atlantic and it’s even possible to see a brief tropical depression or storm near Texas or Lousiana next week.