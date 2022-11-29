Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A strong system will be working through in the morning hours on Wednesday. As the system moves in our direction it should form a squall line. This line of storms will be able to produce gusty winds and heavy rain the main threats. There is also the possibility of a brief tornado or two across the area but tornados are not the overall concern with the line of storms. After the front moves through in the afternoon, we should see the temps drop quickly in the evening and could end up in the upper 30s for Thursday morning. The warm weather fans won’t be too unhappy for too long as we will see the temps back to 70+ by Saturday and should hold on to the warmer weather through a good portion of next week.

