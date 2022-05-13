Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Heat and humidity are the words we know well when things start feeling like summer in the Panhandle of Florida. While the humidity has returned the heat will be put on hold for a few days as rain chances will stay around 30 to 50% for both our Saturday and Sunday. Saturday should feature a bit less in the way of storm coverage than what we should see Sunday this is because we are going to lose a bit of support in the upper levels for storms on Saturday, however, Sunday will get the support back with an upper-level trough pressing through.

Next week we will all be talking about the heat as high pressure builds over the Gulf this should allow for many locations to get into the 90s. Wednesday should be our hottest day with temps likely reaching the mid 90’s for our inland areas. Coastal areas will have the Seabreeze to keep them cooler but it will still be warm and humid.