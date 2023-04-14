Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Friday night should be a beautiful night with some locations dropping into the upper 50s. Saturday will start off very nice and most of the day will be dry. Clouds should build throughout the day. In the late afternoon and evening hours, a storm complex (MCS: Mesoscale Convective System) could work across the area. Where these storm complexes go is dependent on how they develop. It’s hard to say how much of an impact this will bring. If the complex moves right over the top of the panhandle then stronger storms are possible with the wind being the main concern. I think the majority of the complex will be to our south this would allow for rain to still impact the area but will reduce the severe threat. Worst case we have to deal with the complex and the main severe threat is wind, best case the complex goes to our south and we just have clouds build through the day. What will actually happen is likely somewhere in between.

Saturday night rain showers and storms are possible regardless of where the MCS goes. A cold front will approach the panhandle Sunday morning. Rain will be likely Sunday morning with scattered to isolated showers and storms Sunday afternoon. The cold front clears us Sunday night and cooler temps come in for a day. We dry out Monday and should be a cool but sunny day. Warming conditions expect the rest of next week and it will likely be dry all week long.