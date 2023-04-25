Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Tuesday went as expected with pop-up showers and storms across the area on the sea breeze. We will do the same type of thing for Wednesday as well. The day should start out sunny and then the sea breeze will get the showers and storms going once again. Coverage across the area will not exceed 30 to 40 percent on Wednesday. Thursday a storm complex could work in the afternoon. If you haven’t heard the term MCS (Mesoscale Convective System) in the last few weeks then I know you haven’t been watching my forecast. All it is a cluster of storms that form an area of low pressure and work across unstable air. These storm complexes bring frequent lightning and a widespread threat of wind. Hail can be a part of them and typically there is at least the threat of an isolated tornado or two but tornadoes are not the main threat in MCS the wind is. We had a clash with one a few Saturdays back. We will be watching the hi-res models in the coming days to fine-tune how we could be impacted. Regardless rain is likely Thursday evening with a wind and hail threat on any storms that can become strong (assuming no MCS). Friday the front washes out before being able to move through this should allow for showers to be around much of the day. With the wash-out boundary in place, a pop-up shower and thunderstorm pattern will be in place for Saturday most of the activity should be in the afternoon. Sunday another storm complex is possible but it’s too far out for detail or to even buy into that solution yet. With that said that is the reason for the chance of rain Sunday as a front will work through the area to end the weekend. Next week high-pressure builds on the base of a trough that should keep dry air around and slightly cooler than average temps for much of the week. We shall see how dry the forecast for next week ends up being as we will still be at the base of a trough and in line for any piece of energy that can work downstream.

