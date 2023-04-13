Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Isolated Showers Friday morning otherwise will be a very nice day. Saturday will start off dry and at the very min will have high clouds move in late in the day. A storm complex will work over the Gulf depending on its reach of moisture north could bring showers or storms to the area by the evening hours. We should see at least some rain from the storm complex Saturday night. The complex will likely take a chunk of energy with it which could mean less moisture to work with on Sunday when the cold front arrives. Showers are still likely through the day Sunday even if they are very hit-and-miss. We clear out Monday and should have beautiful weather thereafter. Monday will be cool and below the seasonal norm but we warm up through the week and at the moment not another chance of rain through next weekend after this coming Sunday.

