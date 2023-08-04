PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re off to a warm and muggy start today with temperatures in the upper 70s. Winds are out of the southwest, working in more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky for the first half of the day, though as we head closer to lunchtime, showers and storms will likely develop.

A large cluster of storms is likely to track from Alabama into the Panhandle throughout the afternoon and into the evening hours. Isolated severe storms are possible in which case the greatest storm threat will be damaging wind gusts of 60+ mph. Isolated flash flooding may also occur, so please remember to “turn around, don’t drown” when coming to any roadways taking on floodwater.

Another cluster of storms may develop Saturday afternoon, creating a similar severe weather threat. It’s a bit harder to forecast for that one as said system hasn’t developed yet. Check back for updates, but be prepared for scattered showers and storms to develop regardless as there will still be a stalled boundary in place enhancing our rain chances for the first half of the weekend.

By Sunday and much of next week, we’ll return to our typical pop-up pattern with showers and storms becoming more hit-or-miss. Rain chances hover around 50% from the coast to inland. Temperatures will remain in the low-mid 90s for highs and mid-upper 70s for lows.