Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The moisture available to lift today was a bit more so we had a shower or storm with the Seabreeze. We should see a higher amount of moisture available to use in the next few days. Rain chances jump up to just 40% but compared to the 20% we had had so far this week its much better odds of running into a shower or storm through Friday.

Tonight temps will only fall into the mid and upper 70s for the lows with no rain chances overnight. Thursday will be a humid and dry start but the heating of the day should allow for the pop-up and hit/miss showers and storms to pop. There could be a slightly higher chance of rain along the coastal areas vs inland thanks to the Seabreeze likely not making a ton of progress inland. Friday we should lose a bit of support but there is a possibility of an ongoing storm complex working through some of the areas. That would be more than enough for 40% rain chances for Friday. A front stalls over the weekend and that axis will keep the showers and storms around. The weekend will not be a washout but afternoon storms will be more common for both days with rain chances around 50%. We see that pattern continue well into next week. It stays hot but much better chances of a shower or storm to cool you down over the next week.