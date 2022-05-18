PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The heat is being turned up over the next few days as temps soar into the low 90s for many. We usually expect showers and storms in the afternoon to cool you off, but dry air in the middle level will cap showers and storms to just a stray chance until Friday. Better chances of rain arrive by the weekend with a front. This should raise rain chances up to 60% and 70%. We might even hold onto some of the extra moisture next week.