Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The region will be centered between a large upper level across the western Atlantic and a large upper-level ridge across the central portions of the US. At the surface, elevated northeasterly flow is expected to continue through this afternoon and into Wednesday as a weak surface low embedded with this upper-level feature moves south down the eastern seaboard. The dry and breezy pattern will continue into Wednesday and this will keep elevated fire weather concerns in place. While winds are forecast to be slightly stronger on Wednesday than we`re observing this afternoon, minimum relative humidity values should be a few percent higher. With this in mind, we still encourage caution if dealing with fire as any new fire could spread easily if care is not taken. A closed mid-level low over the Southwest Atlantic retrograde over the Southeast US late this week, then lifts northeast this weekend in response to a longwave trough over the upper plains. With a cold pool aloft over the tri-state area on Friday, most of the stands a chance of a shower or thunderstorm, with the greatest coverage over Southwest GA and the FL Big Bend, where we have PoPs of 30-40 pct. Given steep mid-level lapse rates, ensemble CAPEs around 500 J/kg, and 20+ knot mid-level flow, could be some strong storms with small hail and gusty winds on Friday. This weekend into early next week, a cold front slowly approaches. Could see a brief shower or thunderstorm any day between Saturday and Tuesday, but the focus continues to be Sunday, with PoPs of 20 to 30 pct. The remainder of the days remain dry for now, but we will fine-tune later forecasts, so this could change. Highs remain seasonable, with an increase in humidity by this weekend.

