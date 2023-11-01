Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The dry conditions are unfortunately allowing for wildfires to crop up in the area. With most of the area in drought and rain not in the forecast it’s best to avoid burning outdoors until fire conditions improve or rain returns to the area. Burn bans are only in place for Walton, Okaloosa, and Santa Rosa counties now.

Tonight inland areas will drop to near freezing, and the low-lying/cold-favored spots could drop into the 20s. The main condition of the forecast is the wind if the wind stays elevated it will be hard for the temp to bottom out. If the wind settles then we could see colder than forecast temps. As of right now, patchy areas will drop below freezing inland, most inland will be near the freezing mark. A heavy frost is possible in areas sheltered from the wind. Coastal areas could see patchy frost in sheltered areas but will stay above freezing tonight.

Thursday to Sunday, warming temps but staying dry and mostly sunny by the weekend we will be in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the mid-50s. Next week a few fronts could work though while rain is mostly out of the forecast a more active pattern could be just down the road. For now, stay firesmart and hope for rain to return soon.