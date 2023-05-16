Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A front will settle in tonight and tomorrow, this will increase lift across the area and should allow for numerous showers and storms for the panhandle Wednesday. Rain chances will be 50 to 60% for both Wednesday and Thursday as the boundary hangs around for those days. While showers and storms will still be mostly afternoon events as is typical for our summer pattern. The southwest flow will allow for a few coastal showers or storms in the early morning hours both Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Friday rain chances drop to just 10 to 30% as some dry air will try to come into the area. That should also lower the temps by a few degrees for a day. Saturday the dew points rise and we will go back to the low-end Seabreeze split with a 20 to 30% chance of rain.

At the beginning of next week, the forecast becomes a bit more unknown as an upper low or trough will set up to our south, this could either increase or decrease rain chances based on the position of that trough. With those unknowns, I have put the forecast on our traditional Seabreeze split with a 30 to 40% chance of rain. Temps will continue to be in the mid to upper 80s for most days over the next week.