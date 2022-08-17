PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Showers and storms will work across the area again on today as we have a boundary that is slowly moving through the Deep South and starting to stall. As the front stalls, there will be some lift ongoing to produce scattered pop-up showers and storms. The best chance of rain Wednesday will be coming in the afternoon to evening. There is a small risk of severe weather for all of northwest Florida with the greatest concerns being 60 mph wind gusts and heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding.

The wet weather trend will stick around through Saturday with ample moisture thanks to the stalled boundary. The boundary should wash out Sunday through early next week resulting in our typical pop-up rain pattern.

Temperatures will decline after reaching the low-mid 90s Wednesday. Highs are forecast to remain in the middle to upper 80s from Thursday through early next week.