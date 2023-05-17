Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Stationary front will still be in place tomorrow and with a bit of energy around we could once again see widespread showers and storms across the area Thursday. Summer storms don’t have wind shear to take advantage of so tornadoes are extremely rare with a summer pattern. Summer pattern storms always pose a small hail risk and a wind risk as storms pulse up and down they can produce downbursts/microbursts.

Tonight we will hold onto some rain chances while most of the action will fade with the heating of the day. A popup shower or storm esp along the coastal areas is possible with rain chances around 30 to 40% tonight. Thursday the front is still in place and should allow for widespread shower and storm activity again. Still, the hit-and-miss type of coverage so some will miss out on the rain. Friday the trough slides to our east and south. There will still be enough moisture around for a pop-up or two thanks to the Seabreeze but rain coverage will be reduced to 20 to 40%. This holds for the weekend as well with the biggest question coming from timing out a front on Saturday. The front should enhance rain chances but will only do so if it makes it here before we lose the heating of the day. Rain chances Saturday are a bit uncertain but it appears most of the day will be dry with the best chance of a shower or storm coming late afternoon or evening. Next week a trough digs in on the east coast this should keep the wind out of the north aloft and help pin the Seabreeze to the coast. It reduces the rain chances down to about 30% for much of the area and the best news of all temps will be suppressed a few degrees as well. Not a major change but some relief is on the way.