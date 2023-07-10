Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain chances will remain high through Wednesday with scattered showers and storms around the area. This will not be washout weather but storms will be around the area regardless. The coastal areas will be favored overnight and in the mornings with the inland areas favored in the afternoons. Rain coverage at times can be up to 60% of the area but there will be dry breaks between the showers and storms.

Monday night showers and storms will fade through the evening into the late night hours. Storms should pop up near the coast or offshore from 3 to 7 am these could work the coast or even move inland for a noisy wake-up call. Tuesday will bring more scattered showers and storms to the area in the afternoon, Wednesday should feature a morning coastal threat and inland popups as well in the afternoon. An Isolated severe storm is always possible this time of year as storms can produce gusty winds. Thursday into the weekend will be a bit more traditional with just the sea breeze and the heating of the day bringing the lift for showers and storms this should bring the coverage down to 40 to 50%. Higher rain chances could return next week as some tropical moisture could work into the area to help with the pop-up action.