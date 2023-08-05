PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – After a stormy Saturday, with scattered showers and storms, we’re in for some quiet conditions overnight. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid-upper 70s and rain chances dying down. They will, however, pick up heading into Sunday.

Sunday, the stalled front should start to lift off to the north, but we will still get a decent amount of pop-up showers and storms around the area in the afternoon. Temperatures across the area will top out in the low 90s. Though, it will feel warmer than that, more like 108-110 degrees. For this reason, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for all of northwest Florida Sunday until 7 p.m. CDT.

Monday, a bit of a ridge should limit storm chances before another boundary stalls on Tuesday increasing rain chances again. Pop-up action is expected through much of next week. Rain chances hover around 50% from the coast to inland. Temperatures will remain in the low-mid 90s for highs and mid-upper 70s for lows.