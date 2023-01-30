PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Stalled out boundaries will leave moisture in our forecast for several days, resulting in isolated shower activity through mid-week. By Thursday and into Friday, we’ll be tracking a stronger frontal system moving east, likely to result in more scattered showers and storms in the Panhandle and a drop in temperatures through the weekend. For all the details on this forecast, watch the video above.
Stalled boundaries leave lingering rain chances, warm and humid weather
by: Kristen Kennedy
