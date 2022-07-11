PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A boundary lays across the southeast this morning, adding chances for widespread storms throughout the Panhandle this week.

The work week began with morning showers and storms along the coast. Precipitation will spread farther inland throughout the day.

Most days this week will see a similar forecast as the stationary boundary lingers over the Panhandle until Wednesday.

After mid-week, another front will attempt to push into the southeast, making it possible for a surface low-pressure system to form in the northern Gulf.

If the tropical low does form and organize, it will be named Danielle. The greatest threat for such a system will remain heavy rainfall and the potential for flooding, after widespread rain in the preceding days will raise the water table.

Other impacts of a potential tropical system will be blustery winds and high surf.

Additional and more detailed tropical updates will be available later this week.