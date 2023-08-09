Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Dry air in the mid-levels is stubborn this week. I thought we would see a week with a good afternoon shower and storm chances but dry air had different intentions. This will keep us mostly dry through Thursday with the exception being just a few Seabreeze pop-ups on the day. Temps will climb back into the 90s for highs and once again high dew points will allow for the heat index to climb to dangerous levels again. The heat is not going anywhere anytime soon. The basic weather pattern in place now is still locked in as our pattern for the next 7 to 10 days so no real changes in the forecast.

Tonight a stray shower or storm will fade through the night. Temps will fall into the70s for low with temps near 80 along the coast. Thursday highs are in the low to mid-90s but it’s the heat index or the feels like temps that will be the issue again. That same problem will stay with us through the forecast period as well. Rain chances jump a touch on Friday but we will be bound by a storm complex to the north so our rain chances will mainly come from the heating of the day and Seabreeze or outflow boundaries. Through the weekend the rain chances will remain in the 40 to 50% range with the heating of the day the main reason for the showers and storms.

Tropics remain very stable as we get very near peak season there is no expected development in the tropics over the next 7 days.