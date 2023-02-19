PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB-TV) – After a warm Sunday afternoon temperatures will gradually drop into the upper 40s to low 50s tonight. Going into Monday though Spring like weather starts to come into our area, with highs tomorrow in the low to mid 70s.

When mid week comes that warmer air really starts to take control. From Tuesday till next Sunday high temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 80s for our Inland areas and mid to high 70s for our Coastal areas. There is a chance of early morning fog for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, but otherwise dry and warm conditions throughout the week.