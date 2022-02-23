Panama City Fla, (WMBB)- Fog remains the primary concern for our forecast area. Patchy fog will begin developing near the coast early this evening, some of which could be locally dense. The fog will become more widespread and dense overnight. For this reason, plus the high confidence forecast, have decided to issue a Dense Fog Advisory for the entire area through late Thursday morning. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s/lower 60s. The other story will be the very warm temperatures Thursday. Once again, we will be near record territory. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s for most of us, though the cool shelf waters will help keep highs along the immediate coast in the upper 70s. There could be some patchy sea fog in Apalachee Bay late Thursday afternoon, which may sneak its way into a few coastal locales, but most of us will be mainly sunny in the afternoon.

