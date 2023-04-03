PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re in for a warm and humid week across the Panhandle with mostly cloudy skies each day (some peeks of sun) and temperatures trending into the 80s. Some locations inland may very well reach 90 degrees!

Today, isolated severe storms are possible as a shortwave moves through the southeast. Damaging winds, isolated flash flooding and a spin-up tornado are possible from late morning to early evening.

After today, the next chance for rain doesn’t come until Friday through the weekend when a cold front stalls across the Deep South.