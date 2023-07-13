PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The summer pattern is bringing us daily storm chances. Today and tomorrow, a bit of an extra spin in the atmosphere in the form of an Mesoscale Convective Vortex (MCV) will help with storm coverage. It’s possible that some areas see storms persist, resulting in flash flooding. We are not forecasting based on a front or an area of low pressure, so it’s a little more complex and low-confidence for high rain chances. There will be some breaks in the rainfall over the next couple days, along with some peeks of sunshine. However, heavy rain remains possible and continues to be the main concern.

With the higher rain chances and more cloud cover present, temperatures will not be as sweltering hot. They’ll mainly hover in the upper 80s for our coastal locations and low 90s inland. Morning lows will remain in the mid-upper 70s.