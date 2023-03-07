PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) We’re off to a bit of a foggy start this morning across the Panhandle. Patchy fog has developed in some of our central and southeastern counties. Make sure you drive cautiously, leaving extra space between vehicles, dropping your speed and using your low-beam headlights.

Fog will evaporate mid-morning, giving way to a mix of clouds and sun through the remainder of the day. Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 70s along the coast and low-mid 80s inland. There is a 20-30% chance for a couple stray showers throughout the afternoon hours, too, as a cold front approaches from the north.

Whether or not the front clears the Panhandle is the tricky part of the forecast. If it does, it will result in slightly cooler and drier air coming with it for the next few days. If it stalls to our north though, you can expect it to continue to still be warm and muggy this week.

By Friday, another front will likely work its way through northwest Florida bringing scattered showers and/or storms, as well as a drop in temperatures for the weekend. Highs will mainly be in the low-mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday with morning lows in the 50s.