Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – No, Fall is not on the way but dry air is and it will feel much nicer. There are rain chances around before we get there. A trough will be around the area through Saturday and with the heating of the day, rain chances will be around each afternoon before mostly clearing out on Sunday.

Tonight showers will fade, and partly cloudy skies will remain. A stray shower or storm is possible. A trough in the Gulf will keep shower and storm chances around for the next few days. Thursday the trough and the heating of the day will bring showers and storms back to us. Rain chances will be around 40%. We should see showers fade again in the evening. Rain chances will be much higher as a backdoor front and the leftover trough work together to bring showers and storms across the area. Friday rain chances will be around 70%. The backdoor front finishes working through on Saturday with more dry air working in. This helps to bring our temps down closer to the average for this time of year. The dry air allows the temps for the inland areas to drop into the upper 60s for lows and highs in the 80s. Coastal areas will not fall as far but could see the lower 70s for low next week for a few days and highs in the upper 80s to near 90. The warmer weather will be back by the end of next week enjoy the dry air while you can.