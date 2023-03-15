PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re off to a cold start this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 40s. Winds out of the north/northeast at 5-10 mph, though, are making it feel more like the mid-30s. A Frost Advisory is in effect for our inland locations until 8 a.m. CDT. Windshields may need some defrosting early this morning. High temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-60s under a mostly sunny sky.

High pressure building across the southeastern region will result in sunshine again Wednesday. With winds still generally out of the northeast overnight, maximum cooling is expected again with morning lows Thursday back in the low 40s along the coastline and mid-upper 30s inland. A light or patchy frost will be possible inland, so cover any sensitive vegetation that cannot be brought inside.

High temperatures will near the low-mid 70s Thursday through Friday afternoons. Warmer air will be coming in from the south/southeast. At the same time, more moisture will be coming in, too. All this ahead of our next cold front which is likely to arrive in the Panhandle Friday afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms are likely Friday afternoon and night. Lingering, isolated showers will be possible Saturday morning. The rain should exit by Saturday afternoon, leaving us with drier weather through early next week. But of course, with this next front, our temperatures will drop once again. We’ll see highs back in the 60s Saturday, struggling to break out of the 50s Sunday. The cooler-than-normal trend is expected to continue through next week.