PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning and happy Friday! We’re starting the day with some upper-level clouds across the sky and temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll see the clouds shifting away from us to the east through the day, which means more sunshine and temperatures topping out in the mid-upper 60s.

Dry and warmer weather is in store for the first half of the weekend. An area of low pressure will work more moisture northward Sunday, resulting in scattered rain as a frontal system approaches from the northwest. There’ll be another big drop in temperatures (especially in the morning) next week.

Highs will hover around 60 degrees Monday through Thursday. Morning lows dip to the low 40s along the coast and 30s inland. Frost is expected inland Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning. A freeze may occur Wednesday morning as temperatures inland fall to the low-mid 30s.