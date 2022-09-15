PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re off to another beautiful and refreshing start to the day across northwest Florida with temperatures mainly in the low-mid 60s (some inland spots dropped to the upper 50s, too). Though, we’re in for a warm afternoon with temperatures topping out just shy of 90 degrees. Thankfully, there will still be relatively dry air around, so it won’t feel much warmer than the actual air temperatures (lower humidity results in a less muggy feeling to the air). This trend is forecast to continue for a couple more days before moisture returns to the Panhandle.

From Friday into the weekend, we’ll get an increase in moisture, rain chances and temperatures but not by a whole lot. High temperatures are forecast to remain in the upper 80s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. A couple pop-up showers or storms will be possible during this timeframe, too, especially along the coastline thanks to moisture moving in from the east.

Heading into next week, a large ridge will be building across the eastern half of the continental United States. Temperatures are forecast to return to the low-mid 90s. Rain does not look likely. We should remain mostly dry and hot. Humidity will play a factor in the forecast, making it feel like the low 100s at times.

In the tropical world, we have a new tropical storm: Fiona. As of 6 a.m. CDT, Tropical Storm Fiona is moving west at about 10-15 mph, approaching the Leeward Islands. Forecast models are trending with the continuation of this westward movement through the weekend before curving north early next week. At this time, there is no threat to northwest Florida. The east coast of the U.S. will need to be alert for potential impacts. We’ll be watching this storm closely for any projected changes and keeping you up to date over the next several days.