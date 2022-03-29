Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The forecast is still on track for a potent cold front to move across the region. Guidance still favors a squall line type situation where storms entering our region have the potential to be strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts, a few embedded tornadoes, and heavy rain will be the primary threats with this system and have the best chance of occurring in our western areas, SE, and the western FL Panhandle. The SPC has kept these aforementioned areas in an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 out of 5) for severe weather Wednesday Night. Areas further east are encompassed in a Slight Risk for severe weather (Level 2 out of 5) between the Day 2 and Day 3 outlooks. Damaging winds, a few tornadoes, and heavy rain all remain risks, but as this line moves eastward it is expected to lose its energy. Nonetheless, people should still take the time to prepare for severe weather. Know your safe place and be sure to have a way to get the latest weather alerts for this upcoming.

