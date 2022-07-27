PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) WEATHER — Morning rain chances will stick around through the lunchtime hour along the coast.

Showers and storms moving over the coast will have the potential for heavy downpours, lightning, and a few gusty winds, but the threat of severe storms remains a 1 out of 5 risk for Wednesday.

Precipitation shifts inland and is expected to decrease in coverage for the afternoon hours. Models trend towards dry conditions after the 5-6 pm hours.

Heat is also on the rise this week. The region will gradually make the rise into the mid-90s for the weekend, with a potential heat index range of 105-108 degrees.

For Wednesday heat index values will range from 100-103 at their hottest.

A front lingers into the Southeast corridor of the US come Thursday which will boost the chances for showers and storms throughout the day.

Tropics remain quiet at this time.