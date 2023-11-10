Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Showers will be around this weekend but only the lucky few mostly in the western half of the panhandle will have a decent rain. The majority of the area will have mostly clouds with some spotty showers. A gulf low next week promises higher rain chances and even the potential for heavy rain in the area. Plenty of time to watch the setup but as mentioned over the last few days that will be the best chance for some drought relief.

Tonight showers will build in west to east with a 50% chance of rain in the overnight hours. Lows will be in the 60s with temps holding steady in the morning hours along I-10. Coastal areas could see much warmer temps as the sun could break out in the morning. Low 80s along the coast is possible by mid-day then the cold front swings through. Temps will fall through the afternoon, it will get cooler from north to south. Saturday evening temps should be in the 60s all across the panhandle and falling into the 50s for the overnight hours. Sunday is a cloudy and cool day as temps will only rise to the mid-60s for most. Rain Sunday will likely be isolated at best so expect a mostly dry day. Monday some sun could return but clouds increase by the evening hours as the next system will arrive on Tuesday.

Tuesday through Thursday: Showers work from west to east through the day. We will still be wedged in with cool air. The rain and cloud cover will allow this to be amplified on Tuesday. Many in the area will only see low 60s for Highs on Tuesday. The upper low to the west should increase the pressure gradient too, this means windy conditions will be possible as well. Wednesday the upper low will be just off to our west and likely spread heavy rain and possibly a thunderstorm or two along the coastal areas. Rain totals could be impressive with a possible 1-3″ of rain maybe more, this is something that we will continue to adjust as we learn more about the setup. Heavy rain on dry ground can cause flash flooding so that will be something to watch. Thursday the upper low should start to move out bringing us drying conditions. We likely see warmer weather return for a few days before a front can work through. We will take all the raindrops we can get just might come with some not-so-nice weather for a few days.