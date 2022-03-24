PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Showers are hugging the Forgotten Coast and Big Bend this morning as moisture is lingering behind yesterday’s cold front. The rest of the Panhandle is starting the day with a cloudy sky. Rain will stay in the forecast for our easternmost locations through the morning hours, but clear out through the afternoon. To the west, a mix of cloud cover and sunshine is expected.

Much drier weather is in the extended forecast with quite a bit of sunshine, but another cold front will dip down south over the weekend. Find out how that will impact the temperature trend in Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy’s video forecast, above.