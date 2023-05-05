PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Good morning and happy Friday! You’ll be seeing more clouds across the sky today than you have all this week. That’s due to an increase in moisture across the Panhandle and a storm system developing to our northwest. A Mesoscale Convective System (MCS) is moving into Mississippi and charging southeast early this morning. The system will likely be weakening as it approaches the Gulf of Mexico, but there is potential that it could hold together. For that reason, today’s forecast becomes very tricky and dependent on what happens with the MCS. If it holds together, scattered showers and storms will be possible especially in our western counties this afternoon until about dinnertime. If it weakens, only isolated shower activity is expected. I’m leaning towards the latter occurring, but you should be prepared for the wetter outlook, too.

Regardless, temperatures are still forecast to reach the upper 70s along the coast and low 80s inland. It’ll be partly to mostly cloudy with winds shifting to the south around 10 mph.

After today, rain chances will be very isolated in nature with many of us trying to win the “rain lottery.”

Moisture in the air, energy from the sun and the sea breeze will all work together to bring the chance for isolated pop-up showers or storms back to the forecast this weekend through much of next week. This is a typical summertime pattern, especially when you consider the temperatures trending upwards as well. Highs will head for the low-mid 80s for our coastal areas Saturday through Wednesday. Further inland, high temperatures will be closer to 90 degrees. Factoring in the humidity, you can expect it to feel hotter than the actual air temperature.

The good news here is that we have very little in the way of weather issues (at least on a larger scale) other than heat, humidity, and a shower or storm in the afternoons.