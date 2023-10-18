Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Showers will be around on Friday as a front slides through quickly. We will likely only see 30 to 40% coverage of showers for the day. Showers will mostly be in the middle of the day to the evening and really won’t take away from any plans. It just might not be wonderful outside Friday afternoon and evening. Saturday dry air will rush in with a breeze. This will not change our air mass all that much so don’t expect to feel a difference. Dry air holds to mid-week next week where a backdoor front will slide through. This will again bring a breeze and slightly cooler air but with Atlantic influence, so our dew points will rise resulting in warmer but still cool overnight lows to the end of next week. Rain chances might return at the end of next week if we miss the chance then it might be the end of October before rain returns to the area. While dry conditions continue please stay smart with any outdoor burning and follow all guidelines plus any restrictions that are in place.

