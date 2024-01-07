PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — If you haven’t had the chance to get out now is the time to do it before that system works its way into the Panhandle tomorrow.

Tonight clouds will continue to build ahead of that area of low pressure that will eventually move into Monday, but lows tonight expected to be cool in the low 40s with a north wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow area of low pressure will works it way closer to the Panhandle. A few showers possible in the morning with more widespread showers starting around 1 PM CDT tomorrow towards the forgotten coastline. Highs tomorrow around 60 degrees. Rainfall totals throughout the day expected to be close to a quarter to half an inch.

Tomorrow into Tuesday is when things get interesting. With a warm front lifting through the region this will help dewpoints rise which will help destabilize the air along with some strong winds already. Multiple tornadoes are likely with a squall line working through the Panhandle from 4 AM to 1 PM. With the wet conditions we have seen recently and strong winds expected this will make it easy for trees to fall. Not just wind and tornados but hail is possible too. Everything should be out of here by Tuesday evening.

Then high pressure settles into the area. Keeping things dry for at least 24 hours until another chance of rain returns Thursday night into Friday.