Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Main weather concerns through Thursday afternoon revolve around a cold front that will move into the area, and stall, into Thursday afternoon. Through tonight, shower and storm activity will begin to move into western Alabama ahead of the primary front. In this area, severe storms are likely to be ongoing but as they move east into southeast Alabama early Thursday morning, a steady weakening trend will begin. This area of storms will slide into southeast Alabama and our Panhandle counties through the morning hours. While we are at a marginal risk for severe storms across these areas, the severe potential looks to be on the lower as the primary forcing will be racing away from the storms to the northeast, and instability will be on the lower side due to the time of day and weakening southerly flow. Whatever is left behind these storms will likely bring a small lull in activity for the rest of the morning before isolated/scattered showers and storms redevelop in the afternoon hours. With deep layer shear only expected to decrease in the afternoon and limited recovery of instability for the afternoon, severe coverage in the second round of showers/storms will be isolated.