Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A cold front with a weak low will be working through the area tomorrow. Showers will be possible after midnight Monday, storms will be possible through the morning hours after 4 am. A severe threat is there, but the question of how far to the north the warm air can make it is also there. If we do not see the warm air slide far enough north then the storms stay offshore. This means the coast is at the highest risk for a strong storm through Tuesday. As the day moves into the afternoon hours the severe risk should lessen as the front will clear the area in the early evening hours. Cold air will work back in and bring temps that we usually see in January, not in November. We will have a few nights with temps in the low to mid-30s with the possibility of frost and freeze depending on clouds and the wind. There is another chance of precip Saturday or Saturday night with moisture overriding cold dry air its unlikely to amount to much.

